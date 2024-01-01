Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Tonneau Cover, Sliding Rear Window, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Trailering Assist Guidelines, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4WD, SLE Convenience Package, Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift and Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Theft-Deterrent System, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Chrome Bumper, Front Recovery Hooks, Blue Emerald Metallic, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Jet Black Interior, 8 Colour Touch Infotainment System, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 3.6L V6 Engine, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Canadian Base Equipment, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Spare Tire, Tubular Assist Steps, Hard Tonneau Cover. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2019 GMC Canyon

96,970 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 11512929
  2. 11512929
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6CENXK1287654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Tonneau Cover, Sliding Rear Window, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Trailering Assist Guidelines, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4WD, SLE Convenience Package, Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift and Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Theft-Deterrent System, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Chrome Bumper, Front Recovery Hooks, Blue Emerald Metallic, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Jet Black Interior, 8" Colour Touch Infotainment System, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 3.6L V6 Engine, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Canadian Base Equipment, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Spare Tire, Tubular Assist Steps, Hard Tonneau Cover.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Safety

Dual Air Bags

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

short box
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD/MP3 Player for sale in Killarney, MB
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD/MP3 Player 182,102 KM $12,798 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate for sale in Killarney, MB
2022 GMC Terrain SLE HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate 53,213 KM $31,798 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth for sale in Killarney, MB
2017 Hyundai Accent SE Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth 139,084 KM $14,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Canyon