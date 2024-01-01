Menu
Rear Vision Camera, Satellite Radio, X31 Off-Road Package, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat with Cloth Trim, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Air Conditioning, Hitch Guidance, Heated Outside Mirrors, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission, Tilt Steering, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Skid Plates, Power Lock and release Tailgate with Lift Assist, Spare Wheel, Tire Carrier Lock, Teen Driver, OnStar, LED Cargo Area Lighting, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Black Assist Steps, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, GMC Infotainment System with 7 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, 170 Amp Alternator, Spare Tire, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension, Trailering Package. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

67,984 KM

$CALL

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
67,984KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9AEF8KZ302161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-125B
  • Mileage 67,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera, Satellite Radio, X31 Off-Road Package, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat with Cloth Trim, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Air Conditioning, Hitch Guidance, Heated Outside Mirrors, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission, Tilt Steering, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Skid Plates, Power Lock and release Tailgate with Lift Assist, Spare Wheel, Tire Carrier Lock, Teen Driver, OnStar, LED Cargo Area Lighting, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Black Assist Steps, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, GMC Infotainment System with 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, 170 Amp Alternator, Spare Tire, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension, Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Additional Features

short box
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

2019 GMC Sierra 1500