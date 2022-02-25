2019 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 5 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8378589

Stock #: N-011A

VIN: 1GTU9BED4KZ380988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,521 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats MODULAR SEATING Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Exterior tinted windows Comfort rear air Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 ON-STAR 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.