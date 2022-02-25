Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

101,521 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378589
  • Stock #: N-011A
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED4KZ380988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Keyless Open and Start, Power Door Locks, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Spray-On Bed Liner, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps, 5.3L V8 Engine, 2 USB Ports Located on Instrument Panel, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust With Premium Tips, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Kodiak Edition, Standard Tailgate, Spare Wheel, Tire Carrier Lock, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, OnStar, LED Cargo Area Lighting, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Charge Only Dual USB Ports, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, GMC Infotainment System With 8" Color Touchscreen, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, X31 Off-Road Package, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension, Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
tinted windows
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

