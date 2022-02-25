$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8378589
- Stock #: N-011A
- VIN: 1GTU9BED4KZ380988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
tinted windows
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0