$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9383923
- Stock #: 23-036A
- VIN: 1GTU9FEDXKZ289604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 55,829 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0