HD Surround Vision, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Front Grille Cover, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, Chevy Infotainment System with 8 Colour Touchscreen, Engine Block Heater, Wireless Charging, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 110V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control W/ Camera, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, Tire Pressure Monitor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

67,310 KM

Details Description Features

Premier HD Surround Vision, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Power Liftgate

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
67,310KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV9L6191529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,310 KM

Vehicle Description

HD Surround Vision, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Front Grille Cover, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Chevy Infotainment System with 8" Colour Touchscreen, Engine Block Heater, Wireless Charging, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 110V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control W/ Camera, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, Tire Pressure Monitor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

