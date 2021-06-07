Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

19,373 KM

Silverado Custom Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Satellite Radio

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

  • Listing ID: 7310762
  • Stock #: 20-059
  • VIN: 1GCUYBEF6LZ203140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Satellite Radio, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Air Conditioning, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Hitch Guidance, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4WD, USB Port, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust W/ Polished Outlets, Tilt Steering, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Standard Tailgate, Teen Driver, OnStar, LED Durabed Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitor, 6-Speaker Audio System, Theft-Deterrent System, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Chevy Infotainment With 7" Diagonal Color Touchscreen, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Transmission Oil Cooler, 170 Amp Alternator, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Block Heater
Remote Entry
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

