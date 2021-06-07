2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Satellite Radio, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Air Conditioning, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Hitch Guidance, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4WD, USB Port, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust W/ Polished Outlets, Tilt Steering, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Standard Tailgate, Teen Driver, OnStar, LED Durabed Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitor, 6-Speaker Audio System, Theft-Deterrent System, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Chevy Infotainment With 7" Diagonal Color Touchscreen, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Transmission Oil Cooler, 170 Amp Alternator, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Trailering Package.
