2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Bose Speaker System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats and Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Front Bucket Seats, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Keyless Open and Start, Power Door Locks, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220 Amp Alternator, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel, USB Ports, Allison 10-Spd Auto Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Outlet Exhaust, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Digital Variable Assist Steering, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Universal Home Remote, Heated Rear Seats, Hitch Guidance W/ Hitch View, Standard Tailgate, 20 Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Rear Seat Storage Package, Single Rear Wheel, LED Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Winter Grille Cover, Offroad Appearance Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Trailering Mirrors, Power Heated Auto-Dimming Mirrors, 4WD, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Chevy Infotainment 3 Premium System W/ Navigation, 4-Wheel Antilock Brakes, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Engine Exhaust Brake, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Oil Cooler, Teen Driver, 120V Power Outlets, Advanced Trailering System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, 4.2 Driver Information Center, OnStar, LED Durabed Lighting, High Idle Switch, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Dual USB Ports, Theft-Deterrent System, Trailer Camera Package, Bed View Camera, Black Front Recovery Hooks, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, Z71 Off-Road Package, Off-Road Suspension Including Twin Tube Shocks, Hill Descent Control, Trailering Package.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

77,793 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ Bose Speaker System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ Bose Speaker System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 11433278
  2. 11433278
  3. 11433278
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,793KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1YPEY3LF254386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R-034A
  • Mileage 77,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Bose Speaker System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 10-Way Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats and Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Front Bucket Seats, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Keyless Open and Start, Power Door Locks, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220 Amp Alternator, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel, USB Ports, Allison 10-Spd Auto Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Outlet Exhaust, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Digital Variable Assist Steering, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Universal Home Remote, Heated Rear Seats, Hitch Guidance W/ Hitch View, Standard Tailgate, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Rear Seat Storage Package, Single Rear Wheel, LED Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Winter Grille Cover, Offroad Appearance Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Trailering Mirrors, Power Heated Auto-Dimming Mirrors, 4WD, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Chevy Infotainment 3 Premium System W/ Navigation, 4-Wheel Antilock Brakes, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Engine Exhaust Brake, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Oil Cooler, Teen Driver, 120V Power Outlets, Advanced Trailering System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, 4.2" Driver Information Center, OnStar, LED Durabed Lighting, High Idle Switch, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Dual USB Ports, Theft-Deterrent System, Trailer Camera Package, Bed View Camera, Black Front Recovery Hooks, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, Z71 Off-Road Package, Off-Road Suspension Including Twin Tube Shocks, Hill Descent Control, Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

short box
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500