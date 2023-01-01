2020 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10272210

10272210 Stock #: 23-152A

23-152A VIN: 1GTU9DED5LZ210801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 23-152A

Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.