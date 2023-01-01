Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

51,098 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 9618139
  2. 9618139
  3. 9618139
  4. 9618139
  5. 9618139
  6. 9618139
  7. 9618139
  8. 9618139
  9. 9618139
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618139
  • Stock #: 23-049C
  • VIN: 1GTU9DET0LZ180629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-049C
  • Mileage 51,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System, Hard Tonneau Cover, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Memory Driver Seat and Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Front Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Keyless Open and Start, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Start, Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Spray-On Bed Liner, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, 2 USB Ports Located on Instrument Panel, 10-Spd Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust Premium Tips, Telescopic Steering Wheel, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Hitch Guidance W/ Hitch View, Spare Tire, GMC MultiPro Tailgate, Spare Wheel, Tire Carrier Lock, Rear Seat Storage Package, LED Front Fog Lamps, Teen Driver, Advanced Trailering System, Satellite Radio, Front & Rear Park Assist, OnStar, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, 4WD, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Premium GMC Infotainment System With Navigation, 4-Wheel AntiLock Brakes, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Front Auxiliary 12-Volt Power Outlet, 120V AC Power Outlet on Instrument Panel, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220 Amp Alternator, Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, USB Ports, SD Card Reader, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Theft Deterrent System, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Rear Underseat Storage, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, X31 Off-Road Package, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension, Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
rear air
Block Heater
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
short box
Premium Audio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 51,098 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 177,688 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 43,054 KM
$22,298 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory