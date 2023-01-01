$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
51,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9618139
- Stock #: 23-049C
- VIN: 1GTU9DET0LZ180629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
rear air
Block Heater
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
short box
Premium Audio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0