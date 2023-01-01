2020 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9618139

9618139 Stock #: 23-049C

23-049C VIN: 1GTU9DET0LZ180629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-049C

Mileage 51,098 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Heated Mirrors Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Ventilated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Comfort rear air Mechanical Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features short box Premium Audio 4x4 ON-STAR Reverse Park Assist 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.