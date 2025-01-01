$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500 High Roof V6
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500 High Roof V6
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
Used
31,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1W5EDHY5LP257096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter