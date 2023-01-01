Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

42,302 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 10463844
  2. 10463844
  3. 10463844
  4. 10463844
  5. 10463844
  6. 10463844
  7. 10463844
  8. 10463844
  9. 10463844
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463844
  • Stock #: P-040A
  • VIN: 1GCGTCENXM1138964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2021 GMC Terrain SLE...
 37,861 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 105,376 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 46,276 KM
$35,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory