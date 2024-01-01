$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYDED9MZ190993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 71,467 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
2020 GMC Terrain Denali HD Surround Vision, Power Sunroof, Hands-Free Power Liftgate 87,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2003 GMC Envoy SLE Power Sunroof, CD Player, Power Heated Mirrors 163,769 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Bose Speaker System 124,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Chapman Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500