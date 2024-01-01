2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, All-Weather Floor Liners, Power Windows, Deep-Tinted Glass, Front Outboard Passenger Sensing System, Power Door Locks, Keyless Open and Start, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine with Dynamic Fuel Management, 2 USB Ports on Instrument Panel, 8-Spd Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust Tips, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel, Skid Plates, True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package, Hill Descent Control, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Z71 Badging, Dual Exhaust W/ Polished Tips, 18 Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, Spare Wheel, Tire Carrier Lock, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Remote Start, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defroster, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Hitch Guidance, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Stop-Start System Override Engine Control, 4WD, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Summit White Exterior, 8 Colour Touchscreen, 4 Wheel Disc Antilock Brake System, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Engine Oil Cooling System, Front 12V Power Outlet, Transmission Oil Cooler, Rear 12-Volt Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, LED Durabed Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Theft Deterrent System, Chrome Bumpers, Front Recovery Hooks, Bed Protection Package, Canadian Base Equipment, Z71 Off-Road Package, Trailering Package, Tubular Assist Steps. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

48,133 KM

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
48,133KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYDED9MZ421083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-189A
  • Mileage 48,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, All-Weather Floor Liners, Power Windows, Deep-Tinted Glass, Front Outboard Passenger Sensing System, Power Door Locks, Keyless Open and Start, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine with Dynamic Fuel Management, 2 USB Ports on Instrument Panel, 8-Spd Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust Tips, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel, Skid Plates, True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package, Hill Descent Control, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Z71 Badging, Dual Exhaust W/ Polished Tips, 18" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, Spare Wheel, Tire Carrier Lock, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Remote Start, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defroster, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Hitch Guidance, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Stop-Start System Override Engine Control, 4WD, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Summit White Exterior, 8" Colour Touchscreen, 4 Wheel Disc Antilock Brake System, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Engine Oil Cooling System, Front 12V Power Outlet, Transmission Oil Cooler, Rear 12-Volt Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, LED Durabed Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Theft Deterrent System, Chrome Bumpers, Front Recovery Hooks, Bed Protection Package, Canadian Base Equipment, Z71 Off-Road Package, Trailering Package, Tubular Assist Steps.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

short box
4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic

