Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

79,732 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
12706890

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 12706890
  2. 12706890
  3. 12706890
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,732KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED1MZ418345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,732 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera for sale in Killarney, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera 122,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Rear Vision Camera for sale in Killarney, MB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Rear Vision Camera 80,081 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Convenience Package Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, CD/MP3 Player for sale in Killarney, MB
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Convenience Package Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, CD/MP3 Player 235,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500