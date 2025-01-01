$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,732KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED1MZ418345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 79,732 KM
Vehicle Description
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera 122,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Rear Vision Camera 80,081 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Convenience Package Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, CD/MP3 Player 235,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chapman Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500