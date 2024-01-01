2021 GMC Canyon

Menu
Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Tonneau Cover, Tow/Haul Mode, Sliding Rear Window, Remote-Locking Tailgate, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Spray-On Bedliner, Trailering Assist Guidelines, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, 17 Steel Spare Wheel, 20 Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Display Compass, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Cargo Area Lamp, Tire Fill Alert, Bose Premium Speaker System, Theft-Deterrent System, Heated Steering Wheel, Chrome Assist Steps, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, GMC Infotainment 3 Plus with Navigation, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Engine Exhaust Brake, Wireless Charging, 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel 4-cyl Engine, Front Recovery Hooks, Moulded Splash Guards, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Canadian Base Equipment, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Spare Tire.

Used
75,019KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6EE17M1257314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-080A
  • Mileage 75,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Tonneau Cover, Tow/Haul Mode, Sliding Rear Window, Remote-Locking Tailgate, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Spray-On Bedliner, Trailering Assist Guidelines, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, 17" Steel Spare Wheel, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Display Compass, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Cargo Area Lamp, Tire Fill Alert, Bose Premium Speaker System, Theft-Deterrent System, Heated Steering Wheel, Chrome Assist Steps, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, GMC Infotainment 3 Plus with Navigation, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Engine Exhaust Brake, Wireless Charging, 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel 4-cyl Engine, Front Recovery Hooks, Moulded Splash Guards, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Canadian Base Equipment, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Spare Tire.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Safety

Dual Air Bags
Stability Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

short box
Premium Audio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

