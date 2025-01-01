Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2022 Buick Encore GX

117,075 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12977851

2022 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 12977851
  2. 12977851
  3. 12977851
  4. 12977851
  5. 12977851
  6. 12977851
  7. 12977851
  8. 12977851
  9. 12977851
  10. 12977851
  11. 12977851
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL8NB037477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,075 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Bose Premium Speaker System, Remote Start, Bluetooth for sale in Killarney, MB
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Bose Premium Speaker System, Remote Start, Bluetooth 327,566 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Rear Vision Camera, Power Rear Liftgate for sale in Killarney, MB
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Rear Vision Camera, Power Rear Liftgate 39,189 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Power Moonroof for sale in Killarney, MB
2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Power Moonroof 49,010 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2022 Buick Encore GX