<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

96,981 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD RST

12872843

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD RST

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
96,981KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUYEET0NG194218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # TT-042A
  • Mileage 96,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

