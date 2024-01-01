2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Memory Settings Mirrors, Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Front Outboard Passenger Sensing System, Power Door Locks, Keyless Open and Start, Power Windows, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, 6.2L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 10-Spd Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust with Premium Tips, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Skid Plates, GMC Pro Safety, Wireless Phone Projection, High Guidance W/ Hitch View, GMC MultiPro Tailgate, Steel Spare Wheel, Rear Seat Reminder, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Rear Seat Storage Package, LED Front Fog Lamps, Buckle to Drive, Teen Driver Mode, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defroster, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Spray-On Bedliner, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Auto Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror, Power Outside Mirrors, Stop-Start System Override Engine Control, Electronic Precision Shift, 4WD, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, GMC Premium Infotainment System W/ Navigation with Google, 13.4 HD Color Touchscreen, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth, Wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto Capable, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, External Engine Oil Cooler, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, H.D. Transmission Oil Cooler, 170 Amps Generator, Satellite Radio, USB Ports, OnStar, Following Distance Indicator, Hitch Guidance W/ Hitch View, Forward Collision Alert, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bose Speaker System, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Theft-Deterrent System, HD Rear Vision Camera, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

11,515 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 11052977
  2. 11052977
  3. 11052977
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUEEL6NG514246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,515 KM

Vehicle Description

HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Memory Settings Mirrors, Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Front Outboard Passenger Sensing System, Power Door Locks, Keyless Open and Start, Power Windows, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, 6.2L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 10-Spd Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust with Premium Tips, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Skid Plates, GMC Pro Safety, Wireless Phone Projection, High Guidance W/ Hitch View, GMC MultiPro Tailgate, Steel Spare Wheel, Rear Seat Reminder, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Rear Seat Storage Package, LED Front Fog Lamps, Buckle to Drive, Teen Driver Mode, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defroster, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Spray-On Bedliner, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Auto Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror, Power Outside Mirrors, Stop-Start System Override Engine Control, Electronic Precision Shift, 4WD, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, GMC Premium Infotainment System W/ Navigation with Google, 13.4" HD Color Touchscreen, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth, Wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto Capable, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, External Engine Oil Cooler, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, H.D. Transmission Oil Cooler, 170 Amps Generator, Satellite Radio, USB Ports, OnStar, Following Distance Indicator, Hitch Guidance W/ Hitch View, Forward Collision Alert, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bose Speaker System, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Theft-Deterrent System, HD Rear Vision Camera, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

short box
Premium Audio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat Heated Leather Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Leer Truck Topper for sale in Killarney, MB
2023 Ford Ranger Lariat Heated Leather Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Leer Truck Topper 17,616 KM $52,298 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV Rear Vision Camera, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth for sale in Killarney, MB
2018 Nissan Frontier SV Rear Vision Camera, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth 47,522 KM $30,798 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats for sale in Killarney, MB
2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats 67,202 KM $25,298 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500