HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Sunroof, Integrated Cargo Liner, Automatic Climate Control, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, GMC Infotainment W/ Navigation, Engine Block Heater, 110V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Tire Pressure Monitor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Wi-Fi Hostpot Capable, Canadian Base Equipment. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

2022 GMC Terrain

53,213 KM

$31,798

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
53,213KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV8NL115221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,213 KM

Vehicle Description

HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Sunroof, Integrated Cargo Liner, Automatic Climate Control, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, GMC Infotainment W/ Navigation, Engine Block Heater, 110V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Tire Pressure Monitor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Wi-Fi Hostpot Capable, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

