2022 GMC Yukon XL

HD Surround Vision, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Front/Rear Park Assist, Dark Walnut/Slate Interior, 10way Power Driver Seat, Memory Settings Mirrors, Front Bucket Seats, Passenger 8-Way Power Seat, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Solar Absorbing Windshield, Front Outboard Passenger Sensing System, Power Lumbar Driver Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Split-Bench Seats, Transmission Oil Cooler, 250 Amps Alternator, Duramax 3L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Spd Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel Single Outlet Exhaust, Max Trailering Package, ProGrade Trailering System, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Trailer Brake Controller. Hitch Guidance W/ Hitch View, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel, 20 Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, GMC Pro Safety Plus Package, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist W/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Wireless Phone Projection, Mechanical Jack W/ Tools, Spare Wheel, Rear Seat Reminder, Spare Tire Lock, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Buckle To Drive, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Teen Driver Mode, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control, Keyless Open including Ext. Range Remote Keyless Entry, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Assist Steps, Rear Intermittent Wiper, Rear Window Defroster, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Heated Outside Mirrors W/ Auto-Dimming & Turn Signal Indicators, Stop-Start System Override Engine Control, Electronic Precision Shift, 4WD, Diesel Fuel, Summit White Exterior, Safety Alert Seat, Dark Walnut/Slate Interior, GMC Premium Infotainment System W/ Google Built-In Capability, 10.2 Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4 Wheel Disc Antilock Brake System, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Power Outlets, Intellibeam Headlamps, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Following Distance Indicator, Smart Trailer Integration Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Automatic Emergency Braking, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Steering Wheel Controls, Front Pedestrain Braking, Rear Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Premium Audio System, USB Port, Theft Deterrent System, Luggage Rack Side Rails, DVD Video Format, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SLT Luxury Package, Canadian Base Equipment, Trailering Equipment, ProGrade Trailering System, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension. 5 Year/100,000 kilometer* Powertrain Component Warranty Coverage 5 Year/100,000 kilometer* Courtesy Transportation and 24/7 Roadside Assistance 6 Year/160,000 kilometer* Sheet Metal (Rust Through) Perforation Warranty Coverage *Whichever Comes First. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2022 GMC Yukon XL

85,878 KM

12199231

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
85,878KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKT0NR277094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-104A
  • Mileage 85,878 KM

Vehicle Description

HD Surround Vision, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Front/Rear Park Assist, Dark Walnut/Slate Interior, 10way Power Driver Seat, Memory Settings Mirrors, Front Bucket Seats, Passenger 8-Way Power Seat, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Solar Absorbing Windshield, Front Outboard Passenger Sensing System, Power Lumbar Driver Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Split-Bench Seats, Transmission Oil Cooler, 250 Amps Alternator, Duramax 3L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Spd Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel Single Outlet Exhaust, Max Trailering Package, ProGrade Trailering System, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Trailer Brake Controller. Hitch Guidance W/ Hitch View, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel, 20" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, GMC Pro Safety Plus Package, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist W/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Wireless Phone Projection, Mechanical Jack W/ Tools, Spare Wheel, Rear Seat Reminder, Spare Tire Lock, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Buckle To Drive, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Teen Driver Mode, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control, Keyless Open including Ext. Range Remote Keyless Entry, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Assist Steps, Rear Intermittent Wiper, Rear Window Defroster, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Heated Outside Mirrors W/ Auto-Dimming & Turn Signal Indicators, Stop-Start System Override Engine Control, Electronic Precision Shift, 4WD, Diesel Fuel, Summit White Exterior, Safety Alert Seat, Dark Walnut/Slate Interior, GMC Premium Infotainment System W/ Google Built-In Capability, 10.2" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4 Wheel Disc Antilock Brake System, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Power Outlets, Intellibeam Headlamps, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Following Distance Indicator, Smart Trailer Integration Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Automatic Emergency Braking, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Steering Wheel Controls, Front Pedestrain Braking, Rear Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Premium Audio System, USB Port, Theft Deterrent System, Luggage Rack Side Rails, DVD Video Format, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SLT Luxury Package, Canadian Base Equipment, Trailering Equipment, ProGrade Trailering System, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension.
5 Year/100,000 kilometer* Powertrain Component Warranty Coverage
5 Year/100,000 kilometer* Courtesy Transportation and 24/7 Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 kilometer* Sheet Metal (Rust Through) Perforation Warranty Coverage
*Whichever Comes First.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

