$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Yukon XL
SLT HD Surround Vision, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-104A
- Mileage 85,878 KM
Vehicle Description
5 Year/100,000 kilometer* Powertrain Component Warranty Coverage
5 Year/100,000 kilometer* Courtesy Transportation and 24/7 Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 kilometer* Sheet Metal (Rust Through) Perforation Warranty Coverage
*Whichever Comes First.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
