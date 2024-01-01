Menu
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,073 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDJE82PZ105140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

