Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

49,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE85PG107791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 25-023A
  • Mileage 49,135 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse Premier HD Surround Vision, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Killarney, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse Premier HD Surround Vision, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel 80,972 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate for sale in Killarney, MB
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred Rear Vision Camera, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate 58,332 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport Heated Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Power Liftgate for sale in Killarney, MB
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport Heated Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera, Power Liftgate 77,764 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 1500