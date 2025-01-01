$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,928KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED9PG113700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,928 KM
Vehicle Description
HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Front Bucket Seats, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Front Outboard Passenger Sensing System, Power Door Locks, Keyless Open and Start, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Elevation Black Package, GMC Pro Safety, Wireless Phone Projection, Spare Tire, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Rear Seat Storage Package, 20" 6-SPoke High Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, All-Weather Floor Liners, Steel Spare Wheel, Rear Seat Reminder, 6" Assist Steps, Tire Carrier Lock, LED Front Fog Lamps, Buckle to Drive, Teen Driver Mode, Sirius XM Radio, USB Ports, Rear Window Defroster, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Stop-Start System Override Engine Control, Electronic Precision Shift, 4WD, Titanium Rush Metallic Exterior, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Elevation Model, Jet Black Interior, GMC Premium Infotainment System, 13.4" Colour Touchscreen with Google Built-In Compatibility, Nav Capability, Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Wireless Charging, External Engine Oil Cooler, 120-Volt Bed-Mounted Power Outlet, H.D. Transmission Oil Cooler, 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 10-Spd Automatic Transmission, Dual Exhaust, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, OnStar, GMC Connected Services Capable, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6 Speaker Audio, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Theft-Deterrent System, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, X31 Off-Road Package, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension, Trailering Equipment, Accessory Tire Package.
6 Year/160,000 kilometer* Sheet Metal (Rust Through) Perforation Warranty Coverage
*Whichever Comes First.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Mechanical
Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
short box
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
2023 GMC Sierra 1500