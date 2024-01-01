Menu
Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, 2.5L 4cyl Engine, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Transmission w/ Driver Selectable Mode, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, Engine Oil Cooler, Battery w/Run Down Protection, 120 Amp Alternator, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power Assist Steering, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Permanent Locking Hubs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ 4-Wheel ABS, Front and Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat W/ Power Lumbar, 4-Way Passenger Seat, 60-40 Folding Bench Rear Seat, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control W/ Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console W/ Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/ Storage and 1 12V Power Outlet, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Cargo Space Lights, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver Information Centre, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Appearance, Immobilizer, Air Filtration, 17 Alloy Wheels, Steel Spare Wheel, Fixed Rear Window w/ fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Splash Guards, Lip Spoiler, Intelligent Auto Headlights, LED Brakelights, Automatic Highbeam Headlamps. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

2023 Nissan Rogue

43,552 KM

Details Description Features

$31,798

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Rogue

Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$31,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,552KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AB3PC757167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R-030C
  • Mileage 43,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, 2.5L 4cyl Engine, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Transmission w/ Driver Selectable Mode, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, Engine Oil Cooler, Battery w/Run Down Protection, 120 Amp Alternator, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power Assist Steering, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Permanent Locking Hubs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ 4-Wheel ABS, Front and Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat W/ Power Lumbar, 4-Way Passenger Seat, 60-40 Folding Bench Rear Seat, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control W/ Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console W/ Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/ Storage and 1 12V Power Outlet, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Cargo Space Lights, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver Information Centre, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Appearance, Immobilizer, Air Filtration, 17" Alloy Wheels, Steel Spare Wheel, Fixed Rear Window w/ fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Splash Guards, Lip Spoiler, Intelligent Auto Headlights, LED Brakelights, Automatic Highbeam Headlamps.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$31,798

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2023 Nissan Rogue