<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

31,399 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

12775013

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,399KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUBE80RG156810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 25-202A
  • Mileage 31,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

