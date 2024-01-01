$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,819KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG1RL338997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R-048A
- Mileage 13,819 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
2024 GMC Terrain