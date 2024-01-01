Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 GMC Terrain

13,819 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,819KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG1RL338997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R-048A
  • Mileage 13,819 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Killarney, MB
2024 GMC Terrain SLE 13,819 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start for sale in Killarney, MB
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start 72,631 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System for sale in Killarney, MB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System 155,268 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Terrain