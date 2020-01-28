Menu
2008 Honda Odyssey

2008 Honda Odyssey

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4592319
Exterior Colour
Dark Cherry Pearl (Red)
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.
FREE 6 Months Warranty (Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle, Seals & Gaskets etc.)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Door pocket storage bins
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Black heated folding pwr mirrors
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
  • 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • Independent strut front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Additional Features
  • In-Floor Storage
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Front splash guards
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • aux input jack
  • 3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • 6-way manual driver seat
  • Coin box
  • 16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
  • Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
  • Cargo area bag hooks
  • Cargo area rear storage well
  • 3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners
  • P235/65R16 all-season tires
  • Air conditioning w/manual 2nd row rear controls
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system
  • Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
  • Independent double-wishbone rear suspension
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

