2008 Honda Odyssey

- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Convenience
-
- remote start
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Door pocket storage bins
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
- Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- (2) 12V pwr outlets
- Black heated folding pwr mirrors
- Safety
-
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
- Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
- 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Seating
-
- Security
-
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Suspension
-
- Independent strut front suspension
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- In-Floor Storage
- Tilt/telescoping steering column
- Front splash guards
- Maintenance Minder system
- aux input jack
- 3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- 6-way manual driver seat
- Coin box
- 16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
- Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
- Cargo area bag hooks
- Cargo area rear storage well
- 3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners
- P235/65R16 all-season tires
- Air conditioning w/manual 2nd row rear controls
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system
- Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
- Independent double-wishbone rear suspension
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability, (4) speakers
