2008 Honda Odyssey

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience remote start

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Door pocket storage bins

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers

Rear window intermittent wiper/washer

Multi-reflector halogen headlights Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

(2) 12V pwr outlets

Black heated folding pwr mirrors Safety Child safety rear door locks

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor

2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension Independent strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features In-Floor Storage

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Front splash guards

Maintenance Minder system

aux input jack

3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine

Drive-by-wire throttle

6-way manual driver seat

Coin box

16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers

Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight

Cargo area bag hooks

Cargo area rear storage well

3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners

P235/65R16 all-season tires

Air conditioning w/manual 2nd row rear controls

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system

Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)

Independent double-wishbone rear suspension

AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability, (4) speakers

