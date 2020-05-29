Menu
Account
Sign In
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

  1. 5136662
  2. 5136662
  3. 5136662
  4. 5136662
  5. 5136662
  6. 5136662
  7. 5136662
  8. 5136662
  9. 5136662
  10. 5136662
  11. 5136662
  12. 5136662
  13. 5136662
  14. 5136662
  15. 5136662
  16. 5136662
  17. 5136662
  18. 5136662
  19. 5136662
  20. 5136662
  21. 5136662
  22. 5136662
  23. 5136662
  24. 5136662
  25. 5136662
Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5136662
Exterior Colour
Taffeta White (White)
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Safety
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Convenience
  • Front Cup Holders
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote fuel filler door release
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Folding pwr mirrors
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Comfort
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Rear decklid spoiler
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • P195/65R15 all-season tires
  • 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front & rear door pockets
  • Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Fold-down rear seatback
  • Multi-functional centre console storage
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • 15" lightweight aluminum wheels
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
  • Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, active head restraints
  • 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, MP3/WMA playback, anti-theft feature , aux input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fast & Furious Motors

2011 Toyota Camry LE
 102,000 KM
$10,699 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Sienna CE
 154,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT
 147,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-4445

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory