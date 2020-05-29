2009 Honda Civic

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Safety Side Curtain Airbags

Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)

Child-proof rear door locks

3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Convenience Front Cup Holders

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Remote fuel filler door release Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr windows

Pwr rack & pinion steering

12V pwr outlet

Folding pwr mirrors Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Comfort Air conditioning w/air filtration system

Additional Features Front & rear stabilizer bars

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Front splash guards

Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)

Rear decklid spoiler

Maintenance Minder system

P195/65R15 all-season tires

2-speed intermittent windshield wipers

Front & rear door pockets

Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension

Fold-down rear seatback

Multi-functional centre console storage

Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

15" lightweight aluminum wheels

Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags

Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control

Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, active head restraints

160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, MP3/WMA playback, anti-theft feature , aux input jack

