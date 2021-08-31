Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

WRX SRI with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with COBB TUNER...!!!

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

158,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7651438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.

We have an incredible selection of used inventory so come on down to Fast & Furious Motors today and you can see for yourself.

We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.

We sell good quality used vehicles.

We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!

If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us.

Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!

Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.

To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca

Contact us at 204-889-4445.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

