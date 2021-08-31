2009 Subaru Impreza

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7651438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

