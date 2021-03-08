Menu
2010 Ford Flex

135,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

Limited w/t Remote Start

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

135,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6683954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD FLEX Limited, AWD.



It's has Only 135,000 km.



· 6 CYL - 3.5 Ltd.


· 7 Passeners


· Remote Start


· Parking Distance Control (PDC)


· Leather seats


· Heated Seats


· Memory Seats


· Power Rear Hatch


· Remote Keyless Entry System with integrated keyhead


· Bluetooth Connectivity


· Voice Command / Recognition


·

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

