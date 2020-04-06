45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0
204-889-4445
2010 NISSAN ALTIMA S 2.5, FWD, CLEAN TITLE.
It's has Only 138,000 km.
2.5 L - 4 Cylinder
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Sun Roof
Bluetooth Connectivity
Key Less Entry
Cloth Seats
Power Seat
Heated Seats Front
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control with Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Dual Power Heated Mirrors
Air conditioning
Independent Climate Control
Power windows and door locks
AUX
AM / FM
CD
Dual Air Bags
Rear Defrosts
Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.
