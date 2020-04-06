Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

  1. 4872306
  2. 4872306
  3. 4872306
  4. 4872306
  5. 4872306
  6. 4872306
  7. 4872306
  8. 4872306
  9. 4872306
  10. 4872306
  11. 4872306
  12. 4872306
  13. 4872306
  14. 4872306
  15. 4872306
  16. 4872306
  17. 4872306
  18. 4872306
  19. 4872306
  20. 4872306
  21. 4872306
  22. 4872306
  23. 4872306
  24. 4872306
  25. 4872306
  26. 4872306
  27. 4872306
  28. 4872306
  29. 4872306
  30. 4872306
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4872306
Exterior Colour
Ocean Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Charcoal (G)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

2010 NISSAN ALTIMA S 2.5, FWD, CLEAN TITLE.

It's has Only 138,000 km.
2.5 L - 4 Cylinder
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Sun Roof
Bluetooth Connectivity
Key Less Entry
Cloth Seats
Power Seat
Heated Seats Front
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control with Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Dual Power Heated Mirrors
Air conditioning
Independent Climate Control
Power windows and door locks
AUX
AM / FM
CD
Dual Air Bags
Rear Defrosts

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Floor mats
  • Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheel
  • (2) front seat back map pockets
  • Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
  • Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
  • Centre console w/dual level storage
Comfort
  • Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Anti-lock braking system
  • Electronic brake force distribution
  • Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
  • Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
  • Emergency inside trunk release
  • Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
  • Front seat active head restraints
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • pwr trunk release
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Suspension
  • Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Exterior
  • P215/60R16 all-season tires
  • Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
Trim
  • Colour-keyed bodyside moulding
  • Dark grey grille w/chrome
Media / Nav / Comm
  • In glass diversity antenna
Security
  • Vehicle security system
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Side door guard beams
  • Brake shift interlock
  • Continuously variable valve timing control
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • (2) rear coat hanger hooks
  • (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
  • Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
  • Black side window/windshield moulding
  • Chrome license plate finisher
  • Locking glove box w/valet switch
  • Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • Cupholders -inc: (3) front centre console, (2) front door, (2) rear centre armrest
  • (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
  • Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt
  • Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable
  • Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
  • (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
  • Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
  • Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights
  • Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fast & Furious Motors

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 90,000 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V Tour...
 145,000 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Yaris SE
 128,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-4445

Send A Message