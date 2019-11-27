2010 Subaru Outback

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
FREE 6 Months Warranty (Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle, Seals & Gaskets etc.)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Air filtration system
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
- (2) 12V aux pwr outlets in center console
- Safety
-
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear child safety locks
- Side curtain airbags (SRS)
- Exterior
-
- Security
-
- Anti-theft engine immobilizer
- Windows
-
- Privacy Glass
- Rear Window Defroster
- Powertrain
-
- 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- CARGO TRAY
- 17" Alloy Wheels
- Cargo Area Cover
- Cloth Seat Trim
- 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Rear Seat Armrest
- Rollover Sensor
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- P225/60R17 all-season tires
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags (SRS)
- 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
- 3-point rear seatbelts on all seating positions
- Safety brake pedal system
- Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)
- Body color door handles
- Tilt/telescopic steering column w/illuminated ignition switch ring
- Instrument panel storage bin w/door
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/lids
- (2) cargo area grocery bag hooks
- Underfloor storage in cargo area
- LATCH child safety seat anchorage system
- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags (SRS)
- Pwr moonroof w/manual sunshade
- Body color heated pwr mirrors
- Paddle shifter w/downshift blipping control
- Roof rails w/integrated crossbars
- Aerodynamic body-side body-color ground effects
- Automatic-on 4-beam headlights
- 60/40 split fold-down recline rear bench seat w/headrests on all seating positions
- Instrumentation-inc: dual-mode digital trip odometer
- Electronic throttle control (ETC)
- Pwr assisted steering
- Symmetrical all-wheel drive
- 3.6L DOHC SMPI 24-valve 6-cyl boxer engine
- Rear window wiper, single speed & fixed intermittent w/washer/de-icer
- (4) cupholders-inc: dual, center console, front/rear door trim panel & rear, dual rear seat armrest
- Lighting-inc: front door courtesy, dual front map, dome, cargo area light
- Multi-function display-inc: clock, fuel economy, outside temp
- Overhead console w/sunglass holder, ambient light
- Pwr windows w/drivers-side auto up/down, illuminated switches
- HD raised McPherson strut front/double-wishbone rear suspension
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3/WMA playback, aux input & (4) speakers
- 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners & force limiters, height-adjustable anchors
- BLUETOOTH BLUECONNECT
- Front bucket heated seats w/10-way pwr driver seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.