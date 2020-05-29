2010 Toyota Venza

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- remote start
- CARGO LAMP
- Front & rear cup holders
- Compact Spare Tire
- Garage Door Remote
- Door Map Pockets
- Carpeted floor mats
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
- Front centre console box
- Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Front & rear side curtain air bags
- front seat-mounted side air bags
- Comfort
-
- Illuminated Entry
- Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Retained accessory pwr
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- Tonneau Cover
- Chrome Exhaust Tip
- Cargo Net
- Cargo Mat
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Overhead sunglass storage
- Map lamps
- Front & rear splash guards
- Coat hooks
- Front seat back pockets
- Rear Bumper Protector
- Bluetooth Capability
- All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
- Folding pwr heated mirrors
- Cargo area tie down rings
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
- Front passenger air bag status indicator
- Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
- Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
- P245/55R19 all-season tires
- Hill-start assist control (HAC)
- Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
- 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
- Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
- Pwr assisted trunk closer
- Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
- Illuminated dual vanity mirrors
- 19" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
- Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter
- Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
- Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA)
- Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
- Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
- Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
- Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
- 2.7L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
- Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
- Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: XM satellite radio, aux input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer System (ASL), (6) speakers
- VENZA AWD
