$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048160
Exterior Colour
Classic Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Light Grey (A)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Garage Door Remote
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front centre console box
  • Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Front & rear side curtain air bags
  • front seat-mounted side air bags
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Chrome Exhaust Tip
  • Cargo Net
  • Cargo Mat
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Map lamps
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Front seat back pockets
  • Rear Bumper Protector
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
  • Folding pwr heated mirrors
  • Cargo area tie down rings
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
  • Front passenger air bag status indicator
  • Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
  • P245/55R19 all-season tires
  • Hill-start assist control (HAC)
  • Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
  • 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
  • Pwr assisted trunk closer
  • Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
  • Illuminated dual vanity mirrors
  • 19" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
  • Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter
  • Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
  • Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA)
  • Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
  • Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
  • Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
  • 2.7L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
  • Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
  • Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: XM satellite radio, aux input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer System (ASL), (6) speakers
  • VENZA AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fast & Furious Motors

2019 Toyota Corolla
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano SL
 105,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA5 GS
 149,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-XXXX

204-889-4445

