2011 Mitsubishi RVR

94,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4X4 with Heated Seats / Bluetooth / Alloy Rim...!!!

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4X4 with Heated Seats / Bluetooth / Alloy Rim...!!!

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7651435

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.

We have an incredible selection of used inventory so come on down to Fast & Furious Motors today and you can see for yourself.

We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.

We sell good quality used vehicles.

We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!

If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us.

Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!

Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.

To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca

Contact us at 204-889-4445.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

