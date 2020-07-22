Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Maxima

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Maxima

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

  1. 5444789
  2. 5444789
  3. 5444789
  4. 5444789
  5. 5444789
  6. 5444789
  7. 5444789
  8. 5444789
  9. 5444789
  10. 5444789
  11. 5444789
  12. 5444789
  13. 5444789
  14. 5444789
  15. 5444789
  16. 5444789
  17. 5444789
  18. 5444789
  19. 5444789
  20. 5444789
  21. 5444789
  22. 5444789
  23. 5444789
  24. 5444789
  25. 5444789
  26. 5444789
  27. 5444789
  28. 5444789
  29. 5444789
  30. 5444789
  31. 5444789
  32. 5444789
  33. 5444789
  34. 5444789
  35. 5444789
  36. 5444789
  37. 5444789
  38. 5444789
Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5444789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony (Black)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal (G)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for some soul in your sedan? The 2011 Nissan Maxima, the 4-Door Sedan, A 290-hp V6 is ready to reel in the horizon.
its a sports car, It takes a bond between car and driver.
In Maxima, the thick leather-wrapped steering wheel connecting you to the road, And that makes all the difference in the world.
Youll love Maxima powerful 290-hp V6, and your friends will love that no one has to be left behind.
A quick blast, a scenic cruise or long weekend it doesnt matter, just hit the road. Youve got a Maxima, you should be driving.

CONFIDENCE WHEN YOU NEED IT MOST.
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
290-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with manual mode
18" Aluminum-alloy
Power sliding moonroof
AM/FM/in-dash 6-CD changer with eight speakers and auxiliary audio input jack
Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC)
8-way power drivers Heated seat
4-way power front-passengers Heated seat
Fog lights
Outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators
Leather-appointed seats
Climate-controlled drivers seat and heated front-passengers seat
Rear bucket seats (3-passenger capacity)
7-inch QVGA color display with Rear view Monitor
Bose audio system with nine speakers
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Brake/transmission shift interlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Emergency inside trunk release
rear window defogger
Outside Temperature Display
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Automatic on/off headlights
Halogen Headlights
HALOGEN FOG LAMPS
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Active front headrests
Dual zone automatic climate control air conditioning w/microfilter
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Independent multi-link beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Vehicle security system
In-glass diversity antenna
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Colour-keyed bumpers
Rear coat hanger hook
UV-reducing solar glass
Pwr front/rear vented disc brakes
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Battery saver feature
Continuously variable valve timing
Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Leather-wrapped shift lever
Rear centre 3-point seat belt
(2) front & (2) rear cupholders
Rear seat AC/heater ducts
Child seat upper tether anchors (LATCH system)
Side-door guard beams
Stainless steel sill kick plates
Driver & front passenger advanced airbag system w/occupant classification sensor
Front door & seatback map pockets
Metallic plated grille
Variable intermittent speed-sensitive flat-blade windshield wipers
Dual level lockable glove box
Glossy black piano dot interior trim
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/integrated digital compass
Cargo net -inc: trunk side nets
Energy absorbing 8 km/h bumpers
Warning chimes -inc: headlights-on, ignition key reminder, driver seat belt reminder
Assist grips -inc: front passenger, dual rear passenger
Pwr windows w/automatic up/down front windows, key cylinder up/down, key fob down
Mouldings -inc: black side window, black windshield
Engine mounts -inc: (2) pwr, (2) solid, (2) solid w/anti-torque rod
Self supporting hood support struts
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers
Instrumentation -inc: analogue gauges, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, digital clock
Illumination -inc: front/rear door courtesy, ignition push button, (2) front map lights, (2) rear reading lights, glove box, trunk, entry/exit system
Vehicle information system -inc: 7.0" colour display, audio data, HVAC, trip computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fast & Furious Motors

2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS
 109,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Highlander
 139,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla CE
 134,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-4445

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory