+ taxes & licensing
204-889-4445
45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0
204-889-4445
+ taxes & licensing
Are you looking for some soul in your sedan? The 2011 Nissan Maxima, the 4-Door Sedan, A 290-hp V6 is ready to reel in the horizon.
its a sports car, It takes a bond between car and driver.
In Maxima, the thick leather-wrapped steering wheel connecting you to the road, And that makes all the difference in the world.
Youll love Maxima powerful 290-hp V6, and your friends will love that no one has to be left behind.
A quick blast, a scenic cruise or long weekend it doesnt matter, just hit the road. Youve got a Maxima, you should be driving.
CONFIDENCE WHEN YOU NEED IT MOST.
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
290-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with manual mode
18" Aluminum-alloy
Power sliding moonroof
AM/FM/in-dash 6-CD changer with eight speakers and auxiliary audio input jack
Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC)
8-way power drivers Heated seat
4-way power front-passengers Heated seat
Fog lights
Outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators
Leather-appointed seats
Climate-controlled drivers seat and heated front-passengers seat
Rear bucket seats (3-passenger capacity)
7-inch QVGA color display with Rear view Monitor
Bose audio system with nine speakers
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0