$10,699

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

2011 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

  • 102,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Ash (A)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2011 TOYOTA CAMRY LE,
Toyota Camry LE has Only 102,000 km & CLEAN TITLE.

2.5L / 4 cylinder
Cloth seats
Automatic transmission
Traction control (TRAC)
Cruise control
ABS brakes
Power steering
Driver information centre -inc: outside temp display, Fuel, Trip Odometer, Coolant Temp
Air conditioning
Heater
Power window (All Auto)
Power locks / Center locking
Remote power trunk
Power mirrors
Floor console -inc: Storage, Cup holders,
Power outlets
Tilt and adjustable steering
Rear defog
Body-Color door handles
Body-Color dual power mirrors
5-Point seat belts in all positions
Air bag
Internal manual trunk release handle
Rear door child security locks
CD player
AUX
FM / AM stereo

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • full size spare tire
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • CONVENIENCE PKG
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front centre console box w/lid
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Remote fuel lid release
  • Fabric door trim w/map pockets
  • Visor vanity mirrors
  • Front seatback pockets
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • adjustable headrests
Exterior
  • P215/60R16 all-season tires
Power Options
  • Heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Seating
  • Front reclining bucket seats -inc: cushion height adjust
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • LED Taillights
  • Locking glove box
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
  • Rack & pinion steering
  • aux pwr outlet
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • 3-point seat belts in all positions
  • Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
  • High solar energy-absorbing window glass
  • Silver-accented interior trim
  • Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
  • 4-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
  • Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts
  • 60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
  • Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
  • Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk
  • Optitron electronic gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant & outside temp, dual trip odometers
  • 6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
  • Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
  • MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
  • 2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

