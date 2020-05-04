Menu
2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958502
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Black (A)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2011 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE, 4WD,
Only 145,000 KM.
3.5L / 6 CYL
Remote Start
SYNC
Snow Mode
7 Passengers
4WD
Back-up Camera
Sunroof
Bluetooth Connectivity
Voice Command
Power Liftgate
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Traction Control System (TCS)
Cruise Control
ABS / Power Brakes
Power Seat
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Air Conditioning
Rear Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone Heater
Power Window
Tinted Windows
Power Locks / Center Locking
Power Mirrors
Heated Mirrors
Body-Color Dual Power Mirrors
Console, Storage, Cup Holders,
Power Outlets
Power Steering
Adjustable Steering
Rear Defog
Alloy Wheels
Roof rack wt Cross Bar
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Board
Rear Door Child Security Locks
Disc Changer
MP3
CD
AM / FM
AUX

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Cargo area lamp
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Front seatback storage pockets
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front centre console box
  • Projector style automatic halogen headlamps
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Privacy Glass
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child protector rear door locks
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
  • Front passenger airbag status indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Diversity antenna
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry System
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Exterior
  • Roof rack w/crossbars
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • SPORT PKG
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Front/rear splash guards
  • gas shock absorbers
  • Front tow hook
  • Door courtesy lamps
  • Flip-up rear hatch glass
  • Coat hooks
  • Scuff Plates
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Overhead sunglasses storage
  • Cargo area tonneau cover
  • Cargo area tie-down rings
  • Fabric door trim
  • Conversation mirror
  • Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Tire pressure warning system
  • 12V accessory pwr outlet
  • Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
  • 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
  • Under cargo area storage compartment
  • Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
  • Hill start assist control (HAC)
  • Downhill assist control (DAC)
  • Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors
  • Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
  • LEATHER PKG
  • Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid
  • 8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft
  • 4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft
  • HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Anti-vibration subframe
  • Full-time four wheel drive
  • MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
  • Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
  • Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
  • AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA)
  • Back-up-Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

