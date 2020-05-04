2011 Toyota Highlander

Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL

Door Map Pockets

Cargo area lamp

Carpeted floor mats

Front seatback storage pockets

Front/rear cup holders

Front centre console box

Projector style automatic halogen headlamps Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Privacy Glass Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child protector rear door locks

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags

Front passenger airbag status indicator Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

Diversity antenna Comfort Illuminated Entry System

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Power Options Retained accessory pwr

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Exterior Roof rack w/crossbars

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Stainless Steel exhaust system

SPORT PKG

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Colour-keyed door handles

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

Front/rear splash guards

gas shock absorbers

Front tow hook

Door courtesy lamps

Flip-up rear hatch glass

Coat hooks

Scuff Plates

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Overhead sunglasses storage

Cargo area tonneau cover

Cargo area tie-down rings

Fabric door trim

Conversation mirror

Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp

Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer

Tire pressure warning system

12V accessory pwr outlet

Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags

3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions

Under cargo area storage compartment

Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters

Hill start assist control (HAC)

Downhill assist control (DAC)

Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors

Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection

Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls

LEATHER PKG

Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid

8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft

4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft

HD battery, starter, alternator & heater

3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Anti-vibration subframe

Full-time four wheel drive

MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs

Satellite roof mounted fin antenna

Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter

AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA)

Back-up-Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.