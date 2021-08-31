Menu
2012 Toyota Highlander

266,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

2012 Toyota Highlander

2012 Toyota Highlander

SPORT 4x4 with Leather, Heated & Power Seat / Back-up-Cam. / Sunroof..!!

2012 Toyota Highlander

SPORT 4x4 with Leather, Heated & Power Seat / Back-up-Cam. / Sunroof..!!

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

266,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7627843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.

We have an incredible selection of used inventory so come on down to Fast & Furious Motors today and you can see for yourself.

We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.

We sell good quality used vehicles.

We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!

If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us.

Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!

Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.

To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca

Contact us at 204-889-4445.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

