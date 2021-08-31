2012 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
204-889-4445
45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0
204-889-4445
+ taxes & licensing
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
We have an incredible selection of used inventory so come on down to Fast & Furious Motors today and you can see for yourself.
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us.
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0