2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881174
Exterior Colour
Quartz Brown Metallic (Brown)
Interior Colour
Black (09L)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Mitsubishi OUTLANDER ES, 4WD, CLEAN TITLE.
It's has Only 126,000 km.

4WD
2.4L / 4 cylinder
Remote Start
5 - passenger
Bluetooth connectivity
Satellite radio Sirius
Cloth seats
Heated seats
Traction control system
Cruise control (steering wheel)
Power steering
Air conditioning
Heater
Power window
Power Locks
Inside trunk release
Power mirrors
Console, storage, cup holders,
Power outlets
Tilt wheel
Rear defog
Variable Intermittent flat blade wet-Arm wipe system
Rear door child security Locks
CD player
FM / AM stereo


Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor
  • Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Front crumple zones
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Convenience
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • Auto-off halogen headlights
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
Security
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Comfort
  • Active front headrests
  • Air conditioning w/micron air filter
Seating
  • Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders
  • 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
  • 60/40 split-fold/tumble cloth rear seat -inc: (3) adjustable head restraints
Exterior
  • P215/70R16 all-season tires
  • Compact T155/90D16 spare tire
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Rear heater ducts
  • Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE)
  • Flap-folding rear tailgate
  • Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders
  • (4) retractable passenger assist grips
  • Driver side pull-out cupholder
  • (4) cargo area tie-down hooks
  • Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
  • Head impact absorption roof & pillars
  • Chrome inner door handles
  • Rear LED tail lamps
  • (3) 12-volt accessory outlets
  • Dual illuminated locking glovebox
  • Driver-side seatback pocket
  • Hill start assist
  • Black roof rails
  • Aluminum roof panel
  • 2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve I4 MIVEC engine
  • Continuous variable transmission
  • AWC all-wheel control system
  • Folding roof-mounted antenna
  • AWC 2WD/4WD auto/4WD lock drive mode selector
  • Rear coat hanger
  • Cargo under floor tray
  • Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
  • Remote fuel lid opener
  • Light tinted glass
  • Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest, dual cupholders
  • ECO mode indicator
  • Lighting -inc: front map, rear & cargo area
  • Multi-info display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, avg fuel consumption, driving distance, water temp, drive mode indicator, low fuel warning lights
  • Brake system override
  • Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: driver-side height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

