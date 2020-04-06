2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

Safety Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)

Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor

Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags

Front & rear side curtain airbags

Front crumple zones Windows Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Convenience Front/rear floor mats

Intermittent rear wiper w/washer

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers

Auto-off halogen headlights Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors

Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

Independent multi-link rear suspension Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system

Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Active front headrests

Air conditioning w/micron air filter Seating Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders

3-point seatbelts for all seating positions

60/40 split-fold/tumble cloth rear seat -inc: (3) adjustable head restraints Exterior P215/70R16 all-season tires

Compact T155/90D16 spare tire

Additional Features Cargo Cover

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Colour-keyed bumpers

Rear heater ducts

Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE)

Flap-folding rear tailgate

Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders

(4) retractable passenger assist grips

Driver side pull-out cupholder

(4) cargo area tie-down hooks

Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners

Head impact absorption roof & pillars

Chrome inner door handles

Rear LED tail lamps

(3) 12-volt accessory outlets

Dual illuminated locking glovebox

Driver-side seatback pocket

Hill start assist

Black roof rails

Aluminum roof panel

2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve I4 MIVEC engine

Continuous variable transmission

AWC all-wheel control system

Folding roof-mounted antenna

AWC 2WD/4WD auto/4WD lock drive mode selector

Rear coat hanger

Cargo under floor tray

Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)

Remote fuel lid opener

Light tinted glass

Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest, dual cupholders

ECO mode indicator

Lighting -inc: front map, rear & cargo area

Multi-info display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, avg fuel consumption, driving distance, water temp, drive mode indicator, low fuel warning lights

Brake system override

Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: driver-side height adjustment

