2014 Honda Accord

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6024885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl II (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black (BK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INGENIOUSLY SIMPLE. EMPHATICALLY HUMAN.
TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANED.
FANTASTICALLY FUN.

2014 HONDA ACCORD TOURINGE, CLEAN TITLE.
It's has Only 73,000 km.
It has an Automatic Transmission.

3.5 L / 6 Cylinder
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Navigation system
Back-up-camera
Side camera
Push button start
Leather
Power seats
Heated seats
Sunroof
Cruise control
Electronic stability control
Traction control
Dual - air conditioning
Heating
Alloy wheels
Front wheel drive
Anti-lock brakes
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
Heated mirrors
Power door locks / Center locking
Tire pressure monitoring system
Rear defroster
Steering wheel tilt
Fog lights
Intermittent wipers
Storage, cup holders,
Power outlets
Daytime running lights
AUX
CD player
USB Input
FM/AM stereo radio
Satellite radio
Compact spare tire

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Vehicle Features

Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Window grid antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
3.94 Axle Ratio
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Forward Collision Warning
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Tires: P235/45R18 AS
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Fm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
360w Regular Amplifier
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Streaming Audio
Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

