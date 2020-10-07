2014 Honda Accord

Vehicle Features

Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM 3.94 Axle Ratio Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front splash guards Lane Departure Warning Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Forward Collision Warning Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Tires: P235/45R18 AS Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Fm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 360w Regular Amplifier Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Streaming Audio Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6 Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material

