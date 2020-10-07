+ taxes & licensing
45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0
INGENIOUSLY SIMPLE. EMPHATICALLY HUMAN.
TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANED.
FANTASTICALLY FUN.
2014 HONDA ACCORD TOURINGE, CLEAN TITLE.
It's has Only 73,000 km.
It has an Automatic Transmission.
3.5 L / 6 Cylinder
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Navigation system
Back-up-camera
Side camera
Push button start
Leather
Power seats
Heated seats
Sunroof
Cruise control
Electronic stability control
Traction control
Dual - air conditioning
Heating
Alloy wheels
Front wheel drive
Anti-lock brakes
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
Heated mirrors
Power door locks / Center locking
Tire pressure monitoring system
Rear defroster
Steering wheel tilt
Fog lights
Intermittent wipers
Storage, cup holders,
Power outlets
Daytime running lights
AUX
CD player
USB Input
FM/AM stereo radio
Satellite radio
Compact spare tire
Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.
