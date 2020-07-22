+ taxes & licensing
45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0
2015 HONDA CIVIC EX,
4DR Sedan, CLEAN TITLE,
It has Only 116,000 km.
It has an Automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinder 1.8L Engine.
Push button start
Econ
Back-up-camera
Side camera
Heated seats
Bluetooth connectivity
Voice command / Recognition
Cruise control
Sunroof
Traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system
Digital media
Cloth seats
Air conditioning
Bucket and bench
ABS brakes
Power steering
Power mirrors
Heated mirrors
Power window
Power locks / center locking
Driver information centre -inc: outside temp display, floor console -inc: storage, cup holders.
Power outlets
Tilt and adjustable steering
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Rear defog
Internal manual trunk release handle
Rear door child security locks
CD payer
MP3 capability
USB
AUX
HDMI
FM / AM stereo
Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.
