Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front splash guards Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Transmission: Continuously Variable Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, Sir...

