2015 Nissan Altima

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!

We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.

FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!

What make us different ? We offer :

FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.

FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.

FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)

FREE 6 Months Warranty (Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle, Seals & Gaskets etc.)

We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.

We sell good quality used vehicles.

We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!

Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!

Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.

To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca

Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Safety Fog Lights

Rear child safety locks Convenience Block Heater

Push Button Start

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Window grid antenna Seating Front Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Accident Free

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Voice Command

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Cloth Door Trim Insert

110 amp alternator

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Body-Coloured Splash Guards

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4

Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic

4.83 Axle Ratio

550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

68 L Fuel Tank

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors

Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology

Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel -inc: full wheel covers

Back-up-Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.