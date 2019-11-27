2015 Nissan Altima

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
FREE 6 Months Warranty (Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle, Seals & Gaskets etc.)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Rear child safety locks
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Push Button Start
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Bluetooth
- Window grid antenna
- Seating
-
- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Accident Free
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Voice Command
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- 110 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
- Body-Coloured Splash Guards
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
- Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
- 4.83 Axle Ratio
- 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 68 L Fuel Tank
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
- Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
- Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
- Back-up-Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.