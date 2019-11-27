2015 Toyota Prius

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
- Seating
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Convenience
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Navigation
- Back-Up Camera
- Digital Display
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- 4.11 Axle Ratio
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Window grid and roof mount antenna
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single Exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Transmission: continuously variable automatic
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Hybrid Electric Motor
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 45 L Fuel Tank
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft seat adjustments, seat recline and driver cushion height
- Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
- 6" Wheels
- Tires: P195/65R15 AS -inc: compact spare tire
- Back-up-Camera
- Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: aluminum alloy block, Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), stainless steel exhaust system, Atkinson Cycle, EV ...
