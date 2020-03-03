Menu
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800123
Exterior Colour
White Orchid Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Black (BK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

2016 HONDA CIVIC EX, 4DR Sedan,
CLEAN TITLE.
It has Only 85,000 km.
It has an Automatic CVT Transmission, 4 Cylinder 2.0L Engine.

Push Button Start
Remote Start
Back-up-camera
Side camera
Sunroof
Heated seats
Bluetooth connectivity
Cruise control
Traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system
Digital media
Cloth seats
Air conditioning
Bucket and bench
ABS brakes
Power steering
Power mirrors
Heated mirrors
Power window
Power locks / Center locking
Driver information centre -inc: Outside temp display,
floor console -inc: storage, cup holders.
Power outlets
Tilt and adjustable steering
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Rear defog
Internal manual trunk release handle
Rear door child security locks
CD Player
MP3 Capability
USB Input
AUX
HDMI
FM / AM Stereo

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front splash guards
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
  • Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • 4.68 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
  • HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
  • Passenger Seat
  • Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

