2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4858323
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Light Greystone/Black (ALX1)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

CANADAS
BEST-SELLING MINIVAN


2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW, CLEAN TITLE.
It's has Only 90,000 km.
It has an Automatic Transmission and 7 Passenger.

3.6 L / 6 Cylinder
Remote Start
Second-row Super Stow "N GO in-floor storage
Third-row Stow "n Go Floor storage
Econ
SYNC
Both Power Sliding Doors
Rear View Camera
DVD Players
Power Liftgate
Overhead Storage
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
AIR CONDITIONING 3-Zone Manual Temperature Control (included with Drivers Convenience Group)
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Rack-and-Pinion Steering
WINDOWS Front, power with drivers 1-touch up/down, power 2nd-row and power 3rd-row quarter vents
Heated Mirrors
Power Door Locks / Center Locking
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Third Door
Rear Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear Spoiler
Alloy Wheels
Intermittent Wipers
Child Safety Locks
Air Bags
Storage, Cup Holders,
Power Outlets
Daytime Running Lights
AUX
CD Player
USB Input
FM/AM Stereo Radio

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca
Contact us at 204-889-4445, 204-390-8393, or 204-390-3002.

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • DVD
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Chrome bodyside mouldings
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Both power sliding doors
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Quick Order Package 29L Crew Plus
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
  • Passenger Seat
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
  • Back-up-Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

