45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0
204-889-4445
2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW, CLEAN TITLE.
It's has Only 90,000 km.
It has an Automatic Transmission and 7 Passenger.
3.6 L / 6 Cylinder
Remote Start
Second-row Super Stow "N GO in-floor storage
Third-row Stow "n Go Floor storage
Econ
SYNC
Both Power Sliding Doors
Rear View Camera
DVD Players
Power Liftgate
Overhead Storage
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
AIR CONDITIONING 3-Zone Manual Temperature Control (included with Drivers Convenience Group)
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Rack-and-Pinion Steering
WINDOWS Front, power with drivers 1-touch up/down, power 2nd-row and power 3rd-row quarter vents
Heated Mirrors
Power Door Locks / Center Locking
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Third Door
Rear Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear Spoiler
Alloy Wheels
Intermittent Wipers
Child Safety Locks
Air Bags
Storage, Cup Holders,
Power Outlets
Daytime Running Lights
AUX
CD Player
USB Input
FM/AM Stereo Radio
