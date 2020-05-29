+ taxes & licensing
2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL.
It's has ONLY 51,000 KM.
2.0 L / 4 CYL / 147 hp
6 Speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC manual mode (drive mode select)
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Blind Spot Detection System with Lane Change Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
7" touch-screen display with Android Auto and Apple Car-play
Drive Mode
Bluetooth Connectivity
Satellite Radio Sirius
Heated Steering wheel
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Driver's seat height adjuster
Heated Rear Seats
Front passenger's seat height adjuster
Traction Control
16' Alloy wheels
LED side mirror turn signals repeaters
Headlights escort function
Automatic headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
8-way Power-adjustable Driver Seat with Lumber Support
Air Conditioning
Dual-zone climate control
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Heater
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Lock
Center Locking
Power Windows
Dual Air Bags
Driver Information Centre -inc: Outside Temp Display,
Floor Console -inc: Storage, Cup Holders,
Power Outlets
Tilt and Adjustable Steering
Body-Color Door Handles
Rear Door Child Security Locks
Floor Mats
CD Player
iPod
AUX
USB
MP3
FM / AM Stereo
