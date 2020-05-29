Menu
$13,799

+ taxes & licensing

Fast & Furious Motors

204-889-4445

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

204-889-4445

$13,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089994
Exterior Colour
Space Black Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (TRY)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL.

It's has ONLY 51,000 KM.
2.0 L / 4 CYL / 147 hp
6 Speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC manual mode (drive mode select)
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Blind Spot Detection System with Lane Change Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
7" touch-screen display with Android Auto and Apple Car-play
Drive Mode
Bluetooth Connectivity
Satellite Radio Sirius
Heated Steering wheel
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Driver's seat height adjuster
Heated Rear Seats
Front passenger's seat height adjuster
Traction Control
16' Alloy wheels
LED side mirror turn signals repeaters
Headlights escort function
Automatic headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
8-way Power-adjustable Driver Seat with Lumber Support
Air Conditioning
Dual-zone climate control
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Heater
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Lock
Center Locking
Power Windows
Dual Air Bags
Driver Information Centre -inc: Outside Temp Display,
Floor Console -inc: Storage, Cup Holders,
Power Outlets
Tilt and Adjustable Steering
Body-Color Door Handles
Rear Door Child Security Locks
Floor Mats
CD Player
iPod
AUX
USB
MP3
FM / AM Stereo

Thank you for Choosing Fast & Furious Motors to find the vehicle of your Dreams!!!
We are committed to provide the customer the best possible experience, save you time and hassle, as well as money.
FAST & FURIOUS MOTORS is breaking boundaries with the service it provides!
What make us different ? We offer :
FREE 4 Years / 48,000 KM OIL CHANGE SERVICE.
FREE 5 Years THEFT PROTECTION.
FREE 5 Years 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Including (Towing, Battery Boost, Spare Tire Change, Key Locked in Vehicle. Fuel Rescue and More)
We do not sell MPI WRITE OFF / REBUILT.
We sell good quality used vehicles.
We believe that the customer is family and that everything should be done for YOUR benefit, ensuring everyone gets an amazing deal, one consumer at a time!
Fast & Furious Motors is located at 45 PTH 3E, Oak Bluff, R4G 0B2, MB, Canada and looks forward to serving you!
Our Dealer's Permit Number is 4771.
To learn more, visit www.fastandfuriousmotors.ca

Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • 120 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 53 L Fuel Tank
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Smart Device Integration
  • 3.06 Axle Ratio
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Blind Spot
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Streaming Audio
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder
  • 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
  • Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
  • Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
  • Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
  • Passenger Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free ...
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
  • Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fast & Furious Motors

Fast & Furious Motors

45 PTH 3 East, Oak Bluff, MB R0G 1N0

