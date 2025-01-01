Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Consignment pay only PST on purchase , with only 64,719 Miles on this Fleetwood Southwind 36. Ford V10 gas, two roof A/C units, two slides, Oven/Stove Combo, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Combo, 2 Furnaces.  Queen Size Bed, upgraded to the digital climate control, only 2000 miles on tires, Batteries are 1 year old.</p><p> </p>

1999 Fleetwood Southwind

64,719 MI

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1999 Fleetwood Southwind

36 FOOT- DUAL SLIDES - 2 ROOF A/C

Watch This Vehicle
12584126

1999 Fleetwood Southwind

36 FOOT- DUAL SLIDES - 2 ROOF A/C

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

  1. 1748625342
  2. 1748625342
  3. 1748625342
  4. 1748625342
  5. 1748625342
  6. 1748625342
  7. 1748625342
  8. 1748625342
  9. 1748625342
  10. 1748625342
  11. 1748625342
  12. 1748625342
  13. 1748625342
  14. 1748625342
  15. 1748625342
  16. 1748625342
  17. 1748625342
  18. 1748625342
  19. 1748625342
  20. 1748625342
  21. 1748625342
  22. 1748625342
  23. 1748625342
  24. 1748625342
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,719MI
Good Condition
VIN 3FCNF53S2XJA31032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # BBRP-1001
  • Mileage 64,719 MI

Vehicle Description

Consignment pay only PST on purchase , with only 64,719 Miles on this Fleetwood Southwind 36. Ford V10 gas, two roof A/C units, two slides, Oven/Stove Combo, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Combo, 2 Furnaces.  Queen Size Bed, upgraded to the digital climate control, only 2000 miles on tires, Batteries are 1 year old.

 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Used Car Factory

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L, AWD,102,620 KM, Sunroof for sale in Oakbank, MB
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L, AWD,102,620 KM, Sunroof 102,620 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban Leather, DVD, Heated Seats for sale in Oakbank, MB
2008 Chevrolet Suburban Leather, DVD, Heated Seats 210,677 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX only 150,292 KM Sunroof for sale in Oakbank, MB
2012 Honda CR-V EX only 150,292 KM Sunroof 150,292 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Used Car Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

Dealership

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Call Dealer

204-541-XXXX

(click to show)

204-541-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

1999 Fleetwood Southwind