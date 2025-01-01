$29,999+ taxes & licensing
1999 Fleetwood Southwind
36 FOOT- DUAL SLIDES - 2 ROOF A/C
1999 Fleetwood Southwind
36 FOOT- DUAL SLIDES - 2 ROOF A/C
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Class A Motorhome
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Stock # BBRP-1001
- Mileage 64,719 MI
Vehicle Description
Consignment pay only PST on purchase , with only 64,719 Miles on this Fleetwood Southwind 36. Ford V10 gas, two roof A/C units, two slides, Oven/Stove Combo, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Combo, 2 Furnaces. Queen Size Bed, upgraded to the digital climate control, only 2000 miles on tires, Batteries are 1 year old.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Power Options
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-541-1277