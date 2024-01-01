$19,999+ tax & licensing
1999 Winnebago Other
BRAVE
1999 Winnebago Other
BRAVE
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,368KM
Good Condition
VIN 3fcmf53sxxja29380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Class A Motorhome
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BB-PS14
- Mileage 149,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Class A Winnebago Motorhome, Great KM, Fridge, Stove, Shower Bath, Queen Size Bed. Fresh Safety ready to hit the road
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Exterior
Steel Wheels
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
