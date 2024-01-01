Menu
<p>Class A Winnebago Motorhome, Great KM, Fridge, Stove, Shower Bath, Queen Size Bed. Fresh Safety ready to hit the road </p>

1999 Winnebago Other

149,368 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
1999 Winnebago Other

BRAVE

1999 Winnebago Other

BRAVE

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3fcmf53sxxja29380

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BB-PS14
  • Mileage 149,368 KM

Class A Winnebago Motorhome, Great KM, Fridge, Stove, Shower Bath, Queen Size Bed. Fresh Safety ready to hit the road 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Exterior

Steel Wheels

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

1999 Winnebago Other