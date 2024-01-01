Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and comfortable sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2008 Buick Allure 4dr Sdn CXL at The Used Car Factory! This elegant sedan boasts a sleek exterior and a spacious interior, perfect for those who appreciate both form and function. With its 3.8L V6 engine and automatic transmission, the Allure provides a smooth and responsive ride, making every journey enjoyable.</p><p>This well-maintained Buick comes equipped with a plethora of features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the comfort of heated leather seats and power adjustments to the convenience of keyless entry and a power trunk, this Allure is ready to pamper you. Keep warm in the winter with heated mirrors and enjoy the convenience of steering wheel controls to access the audio system and cruise control. With 195,859km on the odometer, this Allure has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of this Allures most enticing features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the ultimate in comfort with plush, heated leather seats that keep you warm on even the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Trunk:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload your belongings with the convenience of a power-operated trunk.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Allure with ease using the keyless entry system, eliminating the hassle of fumbling with keys.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear in inclement weather with the added safety of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Seats:</strong> Customize your driving position with the comfort of power-adjustable front seats.</li></ol><p>We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.</p><p>Several Warranty Options Available,</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p>

2008 Buick Allure

195,859 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Buick Allure

4dr Sdn CXL

2008 Buick Allure

4dr Sdn CXL

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,859KM
Good Condition
VIN 2G4WJ582881232013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour g
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2008 Buick Allure