2008 Buick Allure
4dr Sdn CXL
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
Vehicle Details
Exterior Colour g
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and comfortable sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2008 Buick Allure 4dr Sdn CXL at The Used Car Factory! This elegant sedan boasts a sleek exterior and a spacious interior, perfect for those who appreciate both form and function. With its 3.8L V6 engine and automatic transmission, the Allure provides a smooth and responsive ride, making every journey enjoyable.
This well-maintained Buick comes equipped with a plethora of features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the comfort of heated leather seats and power adjustments to the convenience of keyless entry and a power trunk, this Allure is ready to pamper you. Keep warm in the winter with heated mirrors and enjoy the convenience of steering wheel controls to access the audio system and cruise control. With 195,859km on the odometer, this Allure has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles.
Here are 5 of this Allure's most enticing features:
- Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy the ultimate in comfort with plush, heated leather seats that keep you warm on even the coldest days.
- Power Trunk: Effortlessly load and unload your belongings with the convenience of a power-operated trunk.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Allure with ease using the keyless entry system, eliminating the hassle of fumbling with keys.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear in inclement weather with the added safety of heated side mirrors.
- Power Seats: Customize your driving position with the comfort of power-adjustable front seats.
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821
Vehicle Features
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
The Used Car Factory
204-541-1277