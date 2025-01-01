Menu
<p>Just Arrived, Loaded up with Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Heated Leather, Seats with Driver Memory, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 5.3L V8, DVD Player, H.D Trailering Equipment, Z-71 Suspension, Rear Entertainment System, Remote Start, Bose Sound System, and so much more.</p><p>Comes with a 3 month Warranty at no extra cost, several upgrade options available.</p><p>All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.</p><p>Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.</p><p>All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factorys Dealers permit is #4821</p>

2008 Chevrolet Suburban

210,677 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Suburban

Leather, DVD, Heated Seats

12558392

2008 Chevrolet Suburban

Leather, DVD, Heated Seats

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,677KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNFK16318G244279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, Loaded up with Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Heated Leather, Seats with Driver Memory, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 5.3L V8, DVD Player, H.D Trailering Equipment, Z-71 Suspension, Rear Entertainment System, Remote Start, Bose Sound System, and so much more.

Comes with a 3 month Warranty at no extra cost, several upgrade options available.

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. The Used Car Factory's Dealers permit is #4821

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Chevrolet Suburban